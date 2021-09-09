Sierra Club, Others Say EPA Must Close Emissions Loopholes

By Morgan Conley (September 9, 2021, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups have accused the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in California federal court of dropping the ball on eliminating unlawful emission exemptions in state air quality plans and said polluters shouldn't get a hall pass to release excessive emissions during natural disasters and other crises. The Natural Resources Defense Council, the Sierra Club and the Environmental Integrity Project accused the EPA in a complaint Wednesday of failing to adhere to deadlines to close what they say are unlawful loopholes in states' plans to comply with Clean Air Act requirements, known as state implementation plans, or SIPs. The groups say the exemptions allow...

