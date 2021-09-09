EU Top Court Urged To Allow Biz Leeway In Overseas Fights

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 9, 2021, 5:57 PM BST) -- An advisor urged Europe's highest court on Thursday to rule that banks and other companies chasing customers with debts who have moved overseas should not have to be subject to a treaty requiring lawsuits to be brought in that individual's current country of residence. Advocate General Campos Sánchez-Bordona of the European Court of Justice told the court in a non-binding opinion that it should rule that the Lugano Convention should not apply in cases where companies are suing customers who have moved abroad for unpaid debts. The convention exists to determine which member states' courts have jurisdiction when contracts have an international element....

