3 Firms Guide 888's £2.2B Bet On William Hill International

By Benjamin Horney (September 9, 2021, 10:26 AM EDT) -- The U.K.'s 888 will buy the non-U.S. business of fellow online gambling company William Hill from Caesars Entertainment for roughly £2.2 billion ($3 billion), the companies said Thursday, in a transaction built by Herzog Fox, Latham & Watkins and Linklaters. The agreement calls for 888 Holdings PLC to pick up William Hill International, or WHI, from Caesars Entertainment Inc., creating a "global online betting and gaming leader" that posted a combined $2.96 billion in 2020 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, according to a statement from the buyer. WHI will gain a business with more than 1,400 retail betting shops...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS