Insurer Sues To Slip Coverage Of $3M Bridge Repair Lawsuit

By Angela Childers (September 9, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- New York-based Seneca Insurance said Wednesday that it is not bound to defend its trucking logistics policyholder in a $3 million lawsuit filed by the state of Indiana, after the company allegedly concealed the part it played when its cargo was involved in a crash that damaged a bridge. In the complaint filed in Indiana federal court, the insurer asked the court to rule that it's not obligated to defend and indemnify Illinois-based PSP Logistics Inc. under the company's commercial general liability and auto coverage policy. Indiana's Department of Transportation sued PSP Logistics Inc. in state court in February, seeking restitution...

