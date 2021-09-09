EU Strengthens Restrictions On Sensitive Exports

By J. Edward Moreno (September 9, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A European Union regulation that's meant to strengthen the bloc's ability to address security risks posed by emerging technologies took effect Thursday, adding requirements for companies that export "dual-use" items. The new regulation requires more consultations and reporting between the bloc's member states and the EU's Trade Commission in regard to telecommunications and other dual-use technologies with both civilian and military or security use. The EU called the move a "system upgrade" on its export control regulations on dual-use goods, which was last updated in 2009. Among other things, the new regulations require increased exchange of information between each member state's...

