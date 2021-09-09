En Banc 9th Circ. Ends Single-Factor Credibility Rule

By Jennifer Doherty (September 9, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ended its policy of affirming credibility determinations in asylum cases based on a single evidence-backed factor, holding that the policy had been rendered obsolete by the passage of a 2005 law that modified asylum procedures. Wednesday's ruling, from the full circuit bench, revived Bangladeshi asylum seeker Morshed Alam's case for humanitarian protection in the U.S. A divided Ninth Circuit panel had previously ruled that because an immigration judge had found that Alam lacked credibility for several reasons, and one of her reasons was backed by substantial evidence, the circuit court was obligated to affirm that finding under the...

