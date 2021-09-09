Texas Attys Didn't Defame Firm Through $2.2M Deepwater Suit

By Morgan Conley (September 9, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court said Thursday that attorneys accused of botching Deepwater Horizon claims can't countersue a former client and his new counsel for defamation because the statements at issue were made while representing the client in court. In a unanimous panel opinion, Texas' First Court of Appeals agreed with Mark Canfora and his attorneys Lance Kassab and David Kassab that the trial court judge was wrong to allow defamation and tortious interference counterclaims against them to proceed. In an order conditionally granting their petition for writ of mandamus, the panel held that defamation claims can't be used to "punish" litigants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS