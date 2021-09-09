Alsup Conditionally OKs NortonLifeLock Investors' $70M Deal

By Hannah Albarazi (September 9, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup said Thursday that NortonLifeLock investors' $70 million cash settlement resolving class claims that the cybersecurity company and its board reported false quarterly revenues to protect executive bonuses is reasonable, but the judge said the notice and claim form must be rewritten so an "ordinary mortal" understands them. Judge Alsup, who certified a class of investors in a consolidated action against NortonLifeLock last year, said during a preliminary approval hearing Thursday that while he found the plan for allocating the settlement money to be substantively reasonable, the proposed class notice about it "reads like the internal revenue...

