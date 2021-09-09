Insurer Needn't Defend Motel In Sex-Trafficking Suit

By Ethan Beberness (September 9, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Nautilus Insurance Co. is not obligated to defend a suburban Philadelphia motel from two suits alleging it failed to prevent the sex trafficking of two minors, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe agreed with the insurer's argument that the sex-trafficking claims fell under an assault-and-battery exclusion in motel owner Motel Management Services Inc.'s general commercial liability policy. Judge Rufe ruled that the assault-and-battery exclusion extends to claims of negligent hiring and supervision, as well as to claims seeking damages for emotional distress, in cases in which the insurer can prove the insured's alleged negligence was directly...

