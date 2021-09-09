Blackpool FC Not On The Hook For Teen Sex-Abuse Damages

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 9, 2021, 7:38 PM BST) -- Blackpool Football Club won its appeal Thursday against an order requiring it to pay financial damages to a man abused as a youth player by a volunteer for the team. The volunteer — Frank Roper, who died in 2005 — was not controlled by the football club, the Court of Appeal found. "I have reached the clear conclusion that the evidence as identified and found by the judge did not justify a finding that the relationship between Blackpool FC and Mr. Roper was one that can properly be treated as akin to employment," Court of Appeal Judge Jeremy Stuart-Smith, writing on...

