Amazon Sued Under BIPA For 'Virtual Try-On' Feature

By Ben Kochman (September 9, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- An Amazon feature that allows shoppers to virtually try on makeup and clothing violates Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting facial scans without getting informed consent, a new proposed class action claims. The lawsuit, filed in Illinois state court Tuesday by Amazon.com Inc. customer Tanya Svoboda, alleges that Amazon's "virtual try-on" features on its website and apps — which allow customers to virtually sample products to get an impression of how they would look on their faces in person — breach BIPA because the retail giant allegedly does not give Illinois users the required chance to opt out of the data collection or disclose...

