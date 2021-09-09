Grad Argues New Fla. Law Doesn't Trip Up COVID Tuition Suit

By Nathan Hale (September 9, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A recent graduate pursuing class action claims against Nova Southeastern University for refusing to refund tuition and fees after shifting classes online due to the COVID-19 pandemic has urged a Florida federal court to reject the school's assertion that a new state law immunized it from his suit. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based private university's Aug. 16 motion seeking dismissal of the case "has it backward" when it argues that the law, which took effect July 1, applies retroactively to pending litigation, plaintiff Leo Ferretti said in his response Wednesday. Ferretti, a Miami resident who graduated from the school's College of Osteopathic...

