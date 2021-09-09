Sonos Tells ITC Not To OK 'Trivial' Google Patent Redesigns

By Ryan Davis (September 9, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Sonos has urged the U.S. International Trade Commission to reject a judge's finding that while current Google products infringe the speaker maker's patents, revamped versions do not, saying that blessing Google's "trivial" and "half-baked" software redesigns will undermine patent owners' faith in the ITC "forever." Sonos and Google both filed public versions Wednesday of their requests for the full ITC to review an August ruling by Chief Administrative Law Judge Charles Bullock that found Google products like Nest smart home devices and Chromecast Audio infringe Sonos' wireless audio patents. The judge's decision is sealed apart from a brief order stating that...

