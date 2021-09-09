Unvaccinated Aegerion Rep Can't Delay Prison, Feds Say

By Chris Villani (September 9, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A former Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. salesman convicted in 2019 of a $1.8 million drug insurance fraud scheme should not be able to delay prison just because he isn't vaccinated, federal prosecutors argued Thursday. Since a jury found him guilty on 15 counts, Mark Moffett has successfully put off being sentenced four times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He asked U.S. District Judge William G. Young for a fifth delay, claiming his "compromised immune system" and "acute, uncontrolled asthma" would leave him vulnerable if forced to take part in a scheduled Sept. 29 in-court proceeding that could result in prison time....

