Jury Awards Calif. City $48M After Tainted-Water Trial

By Dave Simpson (September 9, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- After a decade in court, three trips to the Ninth Circuit, and two previous trials ending without damages, a California federal jury found that mining company SQM's North American unit owes the city of Pomona $48 million in a suit over groundwater contaminated by perchlorate allegedly originating from SQM fertilizer. The jury found unanimously Wednesday that the design of SQM North America Corp. fertilizer was a substantial factor and cause of harm to the city of Pomona and that benefits of the fertilizer's design did not outweigh the risk of the design, according to trial transcripts. The jury also found that...

