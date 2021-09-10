Haynes And Boone Launches CBD, Hemp Industry Practice

By Katryna Perera (September 10, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone LLP has launched a practice group focused on the CBD and hemp industries to help businesses navigate all aspects of the growing sector and to provide a more "holistic" service to clients, the head of the group told Law360 on Friday. According to a statement from the firm, the practice group features former in-house counsel and government lawyers who have significant cannabis industry experience. Theresa Conduah, an intellectual property partner who previously served as in-house IP counsel at cannabis company dosist, will lead the group. Conduah joined the firm in October, according to a statement at the time....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS