20 Years After The Patriot Act, FinCEN Still Has Room To Grow

By Jon Hill (October 25, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Before it was catapulted to the front lines of the war on terror, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network was a tiny, meagerly funded federal agency exiled in the D.C. suburbs. Twenty years later, the nation's top anti-money laundering watchdog is still the runt of the regulatory litter, and some observers say it badly needs a growth spurt. Tuesday marks the 20th anniversary of the enactment of the USA Patriot Act, the sweeping anti-terror legislation passed in the wake of 9/11. Although more commonly known for its surveillance and border security provisions, the Patriot Act vastly expanded the U.S. government's fight against...

