9th Circ. Revives Copyright Fight Over Indy Skyline Image

By Bill Donahue (September 10, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit is reviving a copyright lawsuit filed by an attorney who has filed hundreds of such cases over a photo of the Indianapolis skyline, rejecting what it called a "strained reading" of the so-called de minimis use defense. In a ruling issued Thursday, a three-judge panel overturned a lower court decision that a company called Wilmott Storage Services LLC was shielded from liability because it had only posted the image — an exact copy — to a page inaccessible to most web users. Citing a "long line of precedent" by most circuit courts, U.S. Circuit Judge Kim McLane Wardlaw...

