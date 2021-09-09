SF Trash Cos. Ink $36M Deal Admitting Pay-To-Play Scheme

By Rachel Scharf (September 9, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The San Francisco units of trash hauling company Recology Inc. agreed Thursday to pay $36 million to avoid criminal charges alleging that they paid bribes to the city's embattled former public works director. In a deferred prosecution agreement, Recology's three San Francisco-based operating companies admitted to using recurring nonprofit donations to funnel bribes to Mohammed Colin Nuru, the city's former public works director who was charged in January 2020 with operating a wide-ranging pay-to-play scheme. The companies agreed to a $36 million criminal penalty, $29 million of which will be paid to the U.S. Treasury. The remaining $7 million will be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS