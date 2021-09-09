3rd Circ. Clarifies Defenses For Bankruptcy Stay Violations

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (September 9, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled Thursday that creditors seeking to dodge certain damages for willfully violating bankruptcy stays must show that the law underscoring their offense is unsettled, despite the existence of a "good faith" defense. A three-judge panel issued a precedential decision affirming a $100,000 attorney fee judgment against California Coast University, ruling that CCU didn't comply with the court's 29-year-old precedent requiring that it show that uncertainty clouded the statute addressing its precise scenario. In this instance, a former student claimed the school's refusal to provide her a complete transcript amounted to an illegal attempt to collect on a dischargeable...

