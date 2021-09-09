House Dems' Clean Power Proposal Freezes Out Natural Gas

By Keith Goldberg (September 9, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A proposal from the House's leading energy committee would exclude natural gas-fired power plants without carbon capture technology from being considered "clean electricity" that utilities could be paid for adding to their systems. Democrats on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Thursday unveiled their portion of the proposed $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill, which invests billions of dollars toward clean energy development and decarbonization technology. It's highlighted by a $150 billion Clean Electricity Performance Program, or CEPP, that would pay utilities for decarbonizing their systems and penalize them if they don't. Eligible clean electricity is power generation that produces...

