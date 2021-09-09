NY Landlords Seek To Block State's New Anti-Eviction Law

By Emma Whitford (September 9, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- New York's newly enacted residential eviction protections are subject to a recent U.S. Supreme Court injunction and should immediately be blocked, several New York landlords and an industry trade group argued in an emergency motion Thursday. The landlords and Rent Stabilization Association urged the Second Circuit to stay enforcement of the pandemic-era protections, which took effect Sept. 2, accusing lawmakers of simply tweaking language from a prior law that the Supreme Court blocked by way of injunction last month. Viewing the new law "as anything other than a continuation of the law that the Supreme Court enjoined just weeks ago would...

