OCC Slaps Wells Fargo With $250M Fine Over Home Loans

By Jon Hill and Hailey Konnath (September 9, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Thursday that it is imposing a $250 million fine against Wells Fargo Bank NA, citing flaws in the bank's home loan loss mitigation program and unsatisfactory remedial progress under a 2018 consent order tied to past allegedly improper practices. "Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC's 2018 action against the bank. This is unacceptable," the OCC's acting chief Michael Hsu said in a statement. In that 2018 order, the OCC said it had identified deficiencies in the bank's compliance risk management program that resulted in violations of the Federal...

