11th Circ. Kills Pension Fund Worker's Bid To Rehear Bias Suit

By Brett Barrouquere (September 10, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit won't rehear its ruling that hostile work environment claims against Retirement Systems of Alabama didn't rise to the level of a Title VII Civil Rights Act case and were properly dismissed. The court on Thursday denied without comment the rehearing request by Amanda Vaughn, a former manager for the Alabama state pension fund, who argued the panel ruling broke with court precedent when it declined to revive her gender discrimination suit. Vaughn sought a rehearing before the full Eleventh Circuit, saying in her petition that her complaint pointed to gender-based harassment that would fall under the protections of Title...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS