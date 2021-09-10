Sales Training Software Co. Accused Of Privacy Violations

By Lauraann Wood (September 10, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Technology company Brainshark Inc. has been hit with proposed federal class claims that the company uses artificial intelligence to scan sales employees' facial biometric data and score their sales presentation videos in violation of Illinois users' biometric privacy rights. Plaintiff Lori Wilk claimed Thursday that Brainshark's technology, used by more than 1,000 companies worldwide, violates the Biometric Information Privacy Act by scanning the facial geometry in uploaded sales presentations to analyze and score the presenter's facial expressions and emotions without first obtaining Illinois users' informed consent. Brainshark's AI "streamlines the process for sales managers to train and coach workers" with its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS