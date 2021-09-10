2nd Circ. Urged To Resolve 'Paradox' In Mongolia Mining Case

By Caroline Simson (September 10, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Three Chinese mining companies are urging the Second Circuit to take another look at their appeal seeking court review of an arbitral award dismissing their claim against Mongolia on jurisdictional grounds, arguing that the decision could cause "disarray" on important gateway questions. The companies — China Heilongjiang International Economic & Technical Cooperative Corp., Beijing Shougang Mining Investment Co. Ltd. and Qinhuangdaoshi Qinlong International Industrial Co. Ltd. — are attempting to revive claims that they brought against the country over a revoked iron ore mining license. The arbitral tribunal ultimately dismissed the claims, pointing to a provision in an underlying treaty that...

