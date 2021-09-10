Miner Makes Grab For $1.8B In Steinmetz Fraud Battle

By Christopher Crosby (September 10, 2021, 2:17 PM BST) -- A Brazilian miner reached for $1.8 billion at a London court on Friday, arguing in its fraud lawsuit against a billionaire that two companies linked to the businessman are out of time to explain what happened to the miner's missing money. A Brazilian miner has asked the High Court to strike out defenses filed by companies said to be holding assets of a businessman convicted of bribery. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Lawyers for Vale SA urged a High Court judge to strike out defenses filed by companies said to be holding assets of Beny Steinmetz, an Israeli businessman convicted of bribery over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS