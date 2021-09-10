Suit Over Activist-Tied $3B Twitter Deal Advances In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (September 10, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court kept alive on Friday a derivative stockholder suit accusing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and 10 directors of self-interested duty breaches in the form of a multibillion-dollar rushed deal, allegedly to quell an "aggressive" activist investor board seat proxy war last year. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster, in a ruling from the bench after arguments, termed the case against Twitter figures named in the suit a "unicorn" — marked by exceptional facts — and cautioned that he had not taken a new or different approach in rejecting Twitter's dismissal arguments or in concluding that the suit raised plausible enough...

