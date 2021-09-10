Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Saudi Heirs Call Chevron Translation Of Report 'Jibber Jabber'

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 10, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Saudi heirs accused Chevron of doctoring a 106-page Egyptian prosecutor's criminal investigation report and slammed Chevron for "fraudulent representations" and "witness tampering" as the heirs fight sanctions for submitting what Ninth Circuit judges called a "highly suspicious," fabricated news article.

Heirs of the late Sheikhs Abdullah Al-Solaiman Al-Hamdan and Khalid Abu Al-Waleed Al-Qarqani have been trying to confirm the $17.9 million International Arbitration Center award against Chevron since 2018 and are trying to overturn a California federal judge's refusal to enforce it.

The families alleged in their Thursday request to drop the sanction threat that once Chevron learned that criminal charges...

