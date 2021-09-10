Reed Smith, Gunderson Rep $474M Golf Tech Co. Deal

By Benjamin Horney (September 10, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Shooting and outdoor sports equipment provider Vista Outdoor, led by Reed Smith, plans to buy golf gadget maker and Gunderson Dettmer client Foresight Sports for $474 million, the companies said Friday. The agreement calls for Anoka, Minnesota-headquartered Vista Outdoor Inc. to buy San Diego-based Foresight Sports, which designs and makes a multitude of golf-related products, including launch simulators that measure different aspects of what happens to the ball upon impact, as well as virtual golf simulators, according to a statement. The acquisition comes a couple of months after Vista Outdoor's Bushnell Golf brand entered into an "exclusive domestic partnership" with Foresight...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS