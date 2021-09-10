Sierra Leonean Loses Deportation Fight In The 3rd Circ.

By Alyssa Aquino (September 10, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Sierra Leonean national who pled guilty to aggravated identity theft lost his fight to stay in the U.S. on Friday, after the Third Circuit found that he had used fake documents for a bank fraud scheme. With already one misdemeanor conviction, Victor Sasay had pled guilty in 2017 to federal aggravated identity theft. The statute supporting the conviction criminalizes several different offenses, and the Board of Immigration Appeals determined that each one was a crime involving moral turpitude, that is, a deportable offense. The Third Circuit disagreed with the BIA on that front, saying the underlying offense mattered. After examining...

