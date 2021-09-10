Water Permit For New Ohio Hospital Complex Vacated

By Morgan Conley (September 10, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge vacated a water quality permit for a Cleveland-area mixed-use development that would include a massive hospital and residences, finding that the Army Corps of Engineers failed to show how the project is needed in an area with declining population. U.S. District Judge Benita Y. Pearson on Thursday struck down the permit and found the agency had arbitrarily and capriciously granted a Cafaro Co. subsidiary permission to permanently destroy and fill 15.95 acres of wetlands and 1,608 feet of streams, a length longer than four football fields end to end. Judge Pearson said the Corps' actions were an...

