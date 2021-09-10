Republican Governors Threaten Suits Over Biden Vax Mandate

By Melissa Angell (September 10, 2021, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Republican governors nationwide took issue with the new COVID-19 vaccine mandates rolled out Thursday by the Biden administration, with many of the governors threatening legal action over what they claim is an overreach of the federal government's powers. President Joe Biden issued a sweeping set of new COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Thursday that cover millions of people, making the jab mandatory for federal workers and contractors, companies with more than 100 employees, and facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding. But a number of Republican governors challenged the mandates, arguing the measures attack private businesses, infringe on personal liberties and are...

