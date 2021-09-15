V&E Adds CFIUS Atty With 2 Decades Of DOJ Experience

By Benjamin Horney (September 15, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP has bulked up its national security capabilities through the addition of an attorney with two decades of experience working in the federal government on matters related to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. The hiring of Richard Sofield, announced Sept. 9, serves to strengthen V&E's ability to counsel clients on issues involving CFIUS, an interagency committee within the U.S. Department of the Treasury that examines, for national security purposes, mergers and acquisitions that involve foreign entities. CFIUS can recommend to the president that a given deal either requires mitigation or should be blocked outright....

