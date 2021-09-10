Law Firm Affiliate Aims To Toss Whistleblower's Subpoena

By Melissa Angell (September 10, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Margolis Healy and Associates LLC, an affiliate of law firm Cozen O'Connor, has asked a New Jersey state court to quash a subpoena from a former state health official seeking documents as part of his whistleblower suit alleging he was fired for objecting to collecting COVID-19 test samples from a state official's relatives. The law firm affiliate argued in its motion on Thursday that it shouldn't be forced to comply with the subpoena from Christopher Neuwirth, the former assistant commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health. The subpoena calls for Margolis Healy to produce all correspondence between itself and a...

