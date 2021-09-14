Iancu, Fed. Circ. Judge Warn Patent System Needs Revamping

By Britain Eakin (September 14, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu suggested Tuesday the U.S. needs to overhaul its intellectual property policy before it loses more innovation ground to China, while Federal Circuit Judge Kathleen O'Malley said too many would-be inventors can't withstand litigation in the current system. Their comments came during a webinar sponsored by the Center for Strategic and International Studies as part of a week-long summit on U.S. innovation competitiveness. Iancu and Judge O'Malley were joined on the panel by acting USPTO Director Andrew Hirshfeld, former USPTO Director David Kappos and former Federal Circuit Chief Judge Paul Michel. Iancu, who moderated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS