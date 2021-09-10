Upper Skagit Says Sauk-Suiattle Is Violating Fishing Order

By Joyce Hanson (September 10, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Upper Skagit Indian Tribe has asked a Washington federal judge to let it file a new brief showing that the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe continues to violate an order limiting its fishing area, saying Sauk wrongly authorized members to fish in the Skagit River last fall. Sauk has continued to violate a landmark fishing-rights decision by issuing regulations that purportedly authorize treaty fisheries where Sauk doesn't have adjudicated usual and accustomed fishing places, Upper Skagit argued Thursday in its motion for leave to file a supplemental pleading in the long-running dispute. Upper Skagit filed a bid for an injunction on Oct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS