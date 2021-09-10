Swinomish Tribe Plans To Sue Corps Over Salmon Habitat

By Andrew Westney (September 10, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community has told the Army Corps of Engineers that it plans to sue the agency for issuing permits for construction on dikes in the Skagit River delta, saying the agency violated federal law by failing to require the restoration of habitat for endangered Chinook salmon as a condition for the work. The federally recognized Swinomish tribe, whose reservation is north of Seattle, sent a notice to the Army Corps and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday saying that the Corps violated the Endangered Species Act by granting construction permits over the past five years to...

