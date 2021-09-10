Colombia On The Hook In Eco Oro's $700M Mining Claim

By Caroline Simson (September 10, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal has concluded that Colombia breached an underlying treaty when it blocked a Canadian precious metals company's mining project in an effort to protect surrounding wetlands, though it has left the issue of damages in the more than $700 million claim for another day. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal found that even though the country had a legitimate interest in protecting its high-altitude wetlands, known as páramos, which are an important source of fresh water for the country's population, it had nevertheless violated a provision in an underlying treaty requiring it to treat Eco Oro...

