9 Firms Rep Quartet Of Blank-Check Cos. Raising $710M

By McCord Pagan (September 10, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A quartet of blank-check companies focused on sectors such as fintech and health care technology began trading Friday after raising a combined $710 million in initial public offerings led by nine law firms. SILVERspac Inc., guided by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Maples and Calder with underwriters' counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, raised $250 million. Future Health ESG Corp., represented by Blank Rome LLP with underwriters' counsel Graubard Miller, brought in $200 million, and First Light Acquisition Group Inc. also raised $200 million in an offering guided by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP with Sidley Austin LLP-led...

