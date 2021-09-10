8th Circ. Says Broker Can't Arbitrate Antitrust Claims

By Matthew Perlman (September 10, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit panel on Friday found that HomeServices of America Inc. waived its right to arbitrate claims from consumers alleging that industrywide real estate commission rules have artificially inflated broker fees. The panel issued an opinion and judgment affirming a Missouri federal court decision rejecting HSA's bid to compel antitrust claims from home sellers Scott and Rhonda Burnett into arbitration. The consumers are named in a proposed class action against the National Association of Realtors and real estate companies over the broker fee rules. The opinion said HSA waited nearly a year after the Burnetts filed suit to lodge its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS