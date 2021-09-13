Wiggin and Dana Adds Real Estate Partner In Stamford

By Adrian Cruz (September 13, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A former real estate associate at Connecticut firm Wiggin & Dana LLP rejoined its Stamford office as a partner in its real estate, construction and facilities department, the firm announced Monday. Dimitrios P. Tournas started working again at the firm at the beginning of September after spending around 15 months as an associate with Withers LLP in Greenwich. Tournas told Law360 he chose to return because of the firm's team and the variety of services it provides clients. "My prior experience, having been here for six years, means I already know the people, and it made returning an easy decision," he...

