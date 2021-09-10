Right To In-Person Trial Should Be Told To Remote Defendants

By Brian Dowling (September 10, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Justices on Massachusetts' top court said Friday that judges may need to tell defendants they are entitled to an in-person trial before trying their cases remotely, hearing arguments in one of two cases focused on the criminal justice system's response to the pandemic. The Supreme Judicial Court was hearing arguments in the case of Martin Curran, who was arrested in March 2020 and convicted following a brief bench trial in August 2020 at which he appeared by videoconference from jail while the judge, his attorney, the prosecution and two witnesses were in the courtroom. Curran claims the court was wrong to...

