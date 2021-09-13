How Environmental Litigation Can Block Renewable Projects

By Jonathan Brightbill and Madalyn Brown (September 13, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Recent lawsuits show that renewable energy projects are not immune from environmental challenges. There is broad support for deploying more wind and solar assets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, environmental statutes are being used to attempt to slow or block renewable development. This resistance can come from nearby residents. Yet other renewable energy companies may sue putative competitors as well. Two recently filed cases illustrate potential environmental litigation risks. The proposed revocation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act rule enacted earlier this year is another potential roadblock — one coming with possible criminal penalties. Allco Renewable Energy Ltd. v. Haaland...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS