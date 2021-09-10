Howard & Howard Settles Summer Intern's Gender Bias Suit

By Amanda Ottaway (September 10, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC has reached a settlement with a former summer associate who sued the firm in Illinois federal court, saying she faced sexism and "bizarre bullying tactics" before the firm failed to hire her full time. Attorneys for the firm and plaintiff Jennie Christensen signed a stipulation of dismissal of the year-old litigation, filed Thursday. The agreement, which they said is dated Aug. 20, followed their July announcement in a joint status report that they were close to finalizing a deal. No details on the settlement were immediately available. Christensen sued Howard & Howard in August 2020 under...

