Fed. Circ. Won't Stop NY Judge From Narrowing Printer IP Suit

By Britain Eakin (September 10, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday declined to intervene in a bid by a Nebraska-based youth sports company to fight a New York federal judge's order to limit the number of patents related to printer and copier technology it can assert against Xerox Corp. A three-page order said that Midwest Athletics and Sports Alliance, or MASA, failed to meet the high bar required to vacate U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford's June 25 order to whittle the 20 patents MASA initially asserted against Xerox down to four in time for trial. MASA said in its Aug. 3 mandamus petition that there are currently...

