Rum Blend Only As Old As Its Youngest Component, Suit Says

By Ethan Beberness (September 10, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of rum drinkers has accused Diageo North America of using a misleading label to imply that its Ron Zacapa 23 Centenario line was aged for 23 years when it is actually a blend of rums aged between six and 23 years. The consumers argue in their complaint, filed Thursday in the Central District of California, that current federal regulations require any age statement made on a bottle of distilled liquor to list the age of the youngest spirit in the product rather than the oldest. Instead, the consumers say, the company labeled the bottles with the age of...

