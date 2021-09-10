Costco Beats Wiretap Suit Targeting Web-Tracking Software

By Victoria McKenzie (September 10, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A federal judge permanently dismissed a proposed class action against Costco over its "session replay" software that tracks web users' activity amid what he called an "outbreak of litigation" from litigants who have "seized on a novel reading of Florida's decades-old wiretapping statute." In an order issued Thursday, U.S District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II found that Costco's recordings of plaintiff Jason Goldstein's "purported communications contained no substance. No substance means no contents, no contents means no interception, and no interception means no Florida Security of Communications Act violation." Michael Rhodes, who represents Costco, said he is pleased with the order and appreciates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS