Judge Doubts GM's Bid To Block Ford's 'BlueCruise' Brand

By Dorothy Atkins (September 10, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared skeptical Friday of General Motors' request for a preliminary injunction blocking Ford Motor Co. from using "BlueCruise" to describe its automated driving features, saying the likelihood that GM would win its case is "unclear" and there's "substantial evidence" that the word "cruise" has been used generically. At the start of a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Susan Illston told counsel for General Motors Co. and its Cruise self-driving units that her "preliminary view" is that she should deny their request for a preliminary injunction, which would force Ford to rename its planned BlueCruise hands-free...

