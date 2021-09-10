2 Water Laws Targeting Pot Blocked For Harming Calif. Hmong

By Dave Simpson (September 10, 2021, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A federal judge blocked two ordinances from a Northern California county that require strict permits for the transport of water, ruling that while they may have been enacted to squash illegal cannabis farms, they cause irreparable harm to a group of Hmong farmers and residents who challenged the rules. U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller granted a preliminary injunction earlier this month as to two of the three Siskiyou County ordinances challenged by the residents of a subdivision called Shasta Vista. She found that while the residents haven't yet shown they're likely to prevail on claims of discriminatory intent, they have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS